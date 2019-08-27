Miss Ireland contestant with Tipp roots wins best dressed at Killarney Races

A former Miss Ireland contestant with strong Tipperary roots scooped the best dressed title at Killarney Races over the weekend.

Maria Murphy from Millstreet, Co Cork was deemed the most stylish lady by judges Greg O'Shea of Love Island fame and Yvonne Connolly on Sunday.

The UCC graduate donned a stunning printed dress and accessorised her outfit with a striking head piece and black heels.

Maria, whose mum hails from Clonoulty Rossmore, is a regular visitor to Tipperary where much of her extended family still live.

She previously represented Dublin in the Miss Ireland competition in 2018.