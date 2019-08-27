Young Tipperary soprano bids for glory in Junior Eurovision

Young soprano Daniel Ryan from Tipperary Town will be appearing on TG4’s Junior Eurovision 2019 on Sunday, September 1, at 9.05pm.

Fourteen-year-old Daniel is the son of Michael John and Siobhan Ryan (Danny Ryan Music Shop, Tipperary town) and was delighted to reach the televised quarterfinals of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2019.

Daniel made it through to the televised quarterfinals against thousands of applicants nationwide.

The winner will represent Ireland in Gliwice Arena in Gliwice, Poland at the 2019 Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

Filming of this quarterfinal will take place in the RTE studio, Donnybrook, Dublin.

Daniel is a Rockwell College student with a passion for singing and music.

He was accompanied to RTE for the filming by his family and friends.

On Sunday night Daniel will be singing Gavin James’s well-known song titled, ‘Nervous’ as Gaeilge.