Glowing tributes paid to legendary Tipperary public representative

Jack Crowe ,one of the legendary figures of public life in South Tipperary since the mid seventies, has passed away causing a sense of profound sadness throughout West Tipperary, the county and all over the country where he was a well known and popular politician.

The late Jack Crowe, was a member of South Tipperary County Council from 1974 to 2013 , a man who had a huge impact on public life in the region.His genial, humorous and engaging personality brought its own dynamic to council meetings over four decades as he proved to be a powerful advocate for the people of Dundrum and West Tipperary.

Requiem Mass took place on (Wednesday August 28) at the Church of the Assumption Knockavill and was followed by burial in St Senan's Cemetery, Knockavilla.

Jack Crowe of Convent Cross, Dundrum passed away on Sunday surrounded by his loving family at the Woodlands Nursing Home in Dundrum.He is survived by hiw wife Noreen, daughters Sinéad and Niamh, his adored granddaughter Caraíosa, brothers Austin and Paddy, sisters-in-law Mary, Alva, Frank and Jeannie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Jack Crowe, will be remembered with great fondness across the political divide by all who knew him.He enjoyed a great relationship with officials, public representatives and the public who returned him time and time again with huge votes in successive local elections.

He was the consummate survivor in both politics and life and his distinguished political career saw him battle passionately to promote and protect jobs in West Tipperary.He devoted his political career to fighting to retain services at Our Lady's Hospital in Cashel, he used every opportunity he could to promote tourism in West Tipperary,was very proud of the jobs profile of Drundrum and did everything he could to protect those jobs.

As a councillor Jack Crowe spent a lifetime ensuring progress was made in delivering the Dundrum water scheme and housing projects and road improvement works in his area were always top of his agenda.

He was a larger than life character who enlivened council meetings, was often caught up in heated political exchanges when it came to defending his corner of West Tipperary or standing up for his party, but those battles were quickly forgotton once the meetings concluded.

The much loved Dundrum man was a former chairman of South Tipperary County Council , the old South Eastern Health Board and the South East Regional Authority.

Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney paid tribute to the Fine Gael stalwart during his visit to The Nationalist offices in Clonmel on Monday.

He extended sympathy to Jack's wife Noreen and daughters Sinéad and Niamh on behalf of all in the Fine Gael party.

Mr Coveney said he had known Jack Crowe well and was very sad to hear of his passing. He described the Dundrum man as a "real personality and character", who had contributed a lot to local politics in Tipperary during his long career as a councillor.

"Jack will be really missed within the Fine Gael family and more widely amongst anybody who understands and has been involved in party politics in Tipperary," said the Tanaiste.

Tipperary County council Chairman Cllr.Michael Murphy said it was with great sadness he learned of the passing of” the, one and only, former Councillor, Jack Crowe”

. “For me,Jack was a giant of local and regional government over 40 years. Incredibly well respected across the political divide, a man that had a real presence every time he entered a room. Aman of great oratory skills, courageous, unbelievable work ethic, always a champion of the grassroots and of course his beloved Dundrum and surrounding areas. A man with a great sense of humour, I will always be grateful for his help and guidance during my first term as a Councillor when we sat beside one another for 5 years.

The Chairman , on behalf, of his colleagues colleagues, management and staff, (past and present where he was universally liked), expressed condolences to his wife,daughters and his extended family and friends as well.

His Fine Gael colleague and Mayor of Clonmel Cllr. Garret Ahearn said the passing of the party stalwart caused great sadness.

" Jack was a character that I think we will never see in local politics again. He had such a way unique of doing things. I remember many times my mother would talk of fighting with jack in meetings only to be best friends again afterwards. It was like playing a match for jack. You fight for everything for your area and he definitely did that but afterwards you remain good friends. He was so supportive to Theresa in her early years of politics but especially when she ran for the Dáil in 1989. Jack was also a very religious man. He would always go to church in Clonmel to say a few prayers before every council meeting. I never had the good fortune of working along side Jack as a Councillor but i know he help and touched so many lives during his years on the Council and his legacy is well and truly cemented. I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to his wife and daughters and his wide circle of family and friends."

Newly elected councillor Declan Burgess said he was saddened at the passing of his party colleague.

“Jack was a born public representative and took huge pride in his work in local politics. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and the wider community”.

Mr.Ned O Connor, a former county manager of South Tipperary County Council , who enjoyed a long association with Cllr.Crowe since he was first elected in 1974, described the Dundrum man as an “absolute legend”

“ Jack knew everybody and everybody knew Jack , hew was a real man of the people, he was comfortable in everybody's company and everybody was comfortable in his “ said Mr.O Connor.

The former county manager said that politics was a very difficult role because of the hugely demanding public out there but that Jack could be seen as one politician who was held in genuine a ffec tion across the political divide.

Mr. O Connor described his friend as “an able and shrewd councillor who could be a very strong advocate of what he believed in , none more so than for the hospital in Cashel”

“No matter what side of the argument you would be on you could not but like him.He will rightly be remembered as one of the giants of public life in South Tipperary” said Mr. O'Connor.

Mr. O'Connor said Jack Crowe was a “likeable rouge” who had a great way with everybody.

He described him as a public representative who worked tirelessly for the people of Dundrum and West Tipperary.

“The delivery of the Dundrum Water Scheme was very important to the people of the area and very important to Jack Crowe.He persevered until that scheme wsa delivered and he also spoke out forcefully to protect jobs in West Tipperary and promote tourism.

He was very proud of the role played by his family in the tourism trade and Cllr.Crowe availed of every opportunity to ensure that the tourism potential of Dundrum would be realised.

