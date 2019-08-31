HSE lodges planning application for new Tipperary nursing home

The HSE has submitted its application to Tipperary County Council for the planned 50-bed St Conlon’s nursing care centre to be built on a site beside Nenagh hospital.

The news has been welcomed by Deputy Alan Kelly, who thanked the HSE for working with him on the facility. He said that the new facility will double the bed capacity of St Conlon’s while also providing a range of other services, including badly needed respite and rehabilitation beds and facilities.

The application lodged with the council last week is for the construction of a part two storey, part single storey 50 bed residential community nursing care unit including a courtyard garden; a production kitchen and laundry; ancillary support accommodation; an enclosed gated service yard incorporating a generator, electrical substation; waste marshalling stores and office area with a screened mechanical and electrical plant area at first floor.

The development will also consist of the upgrade to an existing vehicular entrance and access road off Ormond Drive into the site, installation of new services, the provision of a sustainable urban drainage system and new access roads and footpaths with associated landscaping and parking for 70 cars and the reinstatement of an existing pedestrian entrance to the south west of the site to provide access to the site from Tyone through the hospital grounds and the provision of a controlled emergency access way and pedestrian entrance from the hospital into the site involving two new openings in the existing rubble masonry boundary wall.

The development also includes the reinstatement of an existing pedestrian access way to the south west of the site linking to the site from Tyone through the hospital grounds and the provision of a controlled emergency access way from the hospital into the site involving the formation of two openings in the existing boundary wall.