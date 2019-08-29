A great day is promised at the annual Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage Rally on this Sunday, September 1

Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage Club’s annual vintage rally will take place in Clonoulty on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 12 noon.

This is the culmination of the year's work for the club and is our major fund raiser for South Tipp Hospice. To date from our foundation the club has raised over €300,000 for this worthy cause, and has also donated over €20,000 to other charities.

2019 has been a successful year for the club starting with our live crib and truck parade at Christmas 2018 which attracted large numbers of people in spite of the inclement weather.

In February the members started preparing for the St Patrick’s Day parade and for the first time we partook in the Tipperary Town parade which was very well organised. Re-enacting the rescue of Sean Hogan at Knocklong Railway Station with our own vintage replica train we won first prize.

Pictured below at the presentation last year of cheque for €12,000 to South Tipp Hospice in Simon‘s Bar Clonoulty by Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage Club. Back row, l-r: Tommy Shelly, Willie O’Gorman, Seamus Hennessy, Billy Maher, Michael Looby, Donal Scally, John Kennedy and Siobhan Ryan. Front row, l-r: TJ Donnelly (Chairman), Sanaida Jansen (Hospice Representative), Mary Hennessy (Secretary), Patricia Mulhall. Present also on night and missing from photo Pakie Doyle



Shortly afterwards the club members were invited to partake in the Centenary Celebrations in Knocklong of the famed rescue of Sean Hogan which was staged both in Galbally and Knocklong over a week. It was a privilege to be asked to this celebration and it was thoroughly enjoyed by all the participants. In July we had our annual bucket collection and as always we were astounded with the generosity of the people of Tipperary, Thurles, Cashel and Clonmel.

So on Sunday, September 1, we will again, “accompanied by professional actors and actresses from Limerick” be re-enacting the rescue of Sean Hogan at Knocklong at the vintage rally. Also on the day we will have children’s tractor pulling, sheaf throwing, amusements, stalls, vintage cars, tractors and stationery engines. and lots of other things to do.

Remember all our funds raised go to the Tipp Hospice Movement. Admission will be just €5 and children go free. Again the club members want to thank the public for the fabulous support shown to us over the years and we look forward to your support in the future. Looking forward to seeing you in Clonoulty on Sunday, September 1.