Co. Tipperary Lions Clubs organise Suir Blueway walk to Kilsheelan

A joint sponsored walk called the Suir Blueway 50/50 event leaving Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir and finishing in Kilsheelan is being planned for Sunday morning, September 8.

The walk will start at 10am and the Carrick-on-Suir departure points are from Sean Healy Park or The Fisherman’s Hut/Arrigan’s Boreen.

Refreshments will be served and there will be return transport back from Kilsheelan.

All Proceeds will be in aid of local charities in Clonmel and Carrick. This walk is being organized by the Carrick-on-Suir & District Lions Club and Clonmel Lions Club.

The collaboration between the two clubs is to celebrate 50 years of voluntary service in South Tipperary and at the same time to raise much needed funds in aid of local charities.

Clonmel Lions Club President Bet O' Grady said: “The proceeds from the sponsored walk will all be used locally and I am delighted the C-Saw organisation in Clonmel will benefit from our fundraising efforts”.

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club President John McNamara said he too was delighted the Blueway connecting the two communities is to be used to raise funds for local charities including the Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance, St Vincent de Paul and Friends of Bridgewater House in Carrick”.

The presidents of both Lions Clubs encourage everyone to take part in the Suir Blueway 50/50 event and to invite friends and relatives to join in the celebration and raise funds for the nominated local charities. Sponsorship cards are available by contacting any Lions Club member or through each of the Club’s Facebook pages. For further information please contact:

Peter Morrissey Clonmel Tel: 086-265 2455 and Brian White Carrick-on-Suir Tel: 086-833 4844.