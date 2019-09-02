Two men appear in court charged in connection with late night robbery of man in Clonmel

Two young men appeared before a special district court sitting today charged in connection with robbing a man of his wallet in Clonmel town centre during the weekend.

The two local men, one aged in his late teens and the other aged in his early 20s, appeared before Dungarvan District Court this morning. They are charged in connection with robbing a man aged in his early 20s at Dowd's Lane, Clonmel in the early hours of last Saturday, August 31.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the two men were remanded on bail to appear before Clonmel District Court on October 1.