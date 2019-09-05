Go Fund page now established for Tippeary girl Eve, the warrior princess

A Go Fund page has been set up to support a Tipperary family whose one year old girl Eve has a very rare skin condition.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/eve-the-warrior-princess

Eve the warrior princess was born to Tipperary couple Sabrina and Robbie Creamer were looking forward to the birth of their second child a year ago.

Their five year old daughter Ayryn wanted a baby sister.

Their wish was granted on August 8 when Eve, the name was chosen because of a family love for the BellX1 song, was born.

There was great joy but also heartbreak as Eve was born with a very rare skin condition called Congenital Melanocytic Naivi(CMN). This rare gene mutation meant more than half her body was covered in moles and birthmarks and six days later tests showed that this condition was also on her brain and spine.

Liam Sheedy's All Ireland winners visit Eve