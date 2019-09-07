Cahir doggie social to help raise funds for Hope Foundation

A special dog walk took place in aid of The Hope Foundation in Cahir last Sunday.

Organised by Transition Year student Éva Leahy-Yomb II from Rockwell College to raise funds for the Foundation's work with street children in Kolkata, India; the "Doggie Social Sunday" was a great success. More than 30 dogs and their owners participated in the sunny walk from the Castle through Cahir Park to the Swiss Cottage resulting in almost €500.00 raised for the Charity.

A hamper full of Doggie treats was won by Diarmuid Monaghan. Éva expressed her sincere thanks to all that participated on the day and everyone who helped raise awareness of the event either through social media or by word of mouth. She will continue to raise funds for the Foundation for the coming months and in February next year will head out to India with other TY students to experience the extraordinary work being done by the charity in support of children living in extreme poverty in the slums of Kolkata.

Éva is pictured above some of those who took part in special dog walk for Hope foundation last Sunday

