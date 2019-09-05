For sale - beautifully restored Tipperary farmhouse with old world appeal

Ballykelly,Cashel is a wonderful period farmhouse which has been fully restored and refurbished adding modern benefits and comfort while retaining old world appeal.

The house is tucked away at the end of a short driveway which opens up to reveal this family home in an idyllic setting.

This property is located close to J7 on the M8 motorway, minutes from the historic town of Cashel and a short 15 min drive to Thurles with its commuter train access to Dublin, Cork and Limerick. Airline access is only 45 minutes from Cork, 1 hour from Shannon and 1hr 45 mins from Dublin.

The coachhouse

The house itself is set in a rich countryside setting with trees abounding the property, vegetable garden, fruit trees, outbuildings including original coach house with wonderful cut stone entrance piers, walls and an air raid shelter tucked in under part of the garden.

Internally the house has been given a full make over to include double glazed sash windows throughout with brass fittings, insulation and dry lined.

The house boasts a stone flagged entrance hall with coving and center piece. To the left of the entrance hall is a very large sitting room which has they original slate fireplace still intact.

A well fitted out kitchen

To the right of the entrance hall is an enlarged modern kitchen with both dining and seating area. A boot room/utility with wc is inside the back door for added convenience.

The ground floor is also home to a bedroom and study/office and full shower room (this is designed to allow for a stand alone apartment if so desired).

Upstairs there are 3 double bedrooms one of which is ensuite and a full family bathroom.

The property also boasts a 3 span haybarn which is fully walled and secure with internal shelving, work space and would suit a work area, this is surrounded by a walled garden with chicken coop and run.

The property can only be fully appreciated by viewing to experience all that it has to offer.

Selling agents are Sherry Fitzgerald O'Dwyer and Davern, Cashel