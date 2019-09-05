Tipperary life science company shortlisted for two awards

Clonmel based life sciences consultancy, Acorn Regulatory, has been shortlisted for awards at two competitions to be held in the coming weeks.

The company, based in the Gurtnafleur Business Park, employs 23 people on a full time basis and almost 50 contract staff.

The company has been listed as a finalist in the ‘Pharma Contract Services Company of the Year’ category at the 2019 Irish Pharma Awards.

This is the second time that the company has been shortlisted at the Pharma Awards.

It has also been shortlisted in the national CSR Awards to be hosted in Dublin by Chambers Ireland later this month.

Acorn Regulatory has been shortlisted in the SME category for its work in facilitating remote and flexible working options for its employees.

Managing director Dr Gemma Robinson said that it was an honour to be shortlisted for both awards.

“I am delighted that the work that we do at Acorn Regulatory has been recognised and that we have been shortlisted along with these great companies.

“This is an interesting time at our company. We are now 17 years in existence and we are growing all of the time and this is a tremendous vote of confidence in what we do”.