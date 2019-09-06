Tipperary collection this weekend to aid Zambian orphanage

A collection takes place in Clonmel this weekend with all proceeds going to help orphans in AIDS-ravaged Zambia.

The flag days are an annual fundraiser organised by Clonmel Rotary Club and take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

All monies collected go directly to an orphanage in Lusaka run by the Franciscan Missionary Sisters for Africa.

One of the pioneers in this wonderful work was the late Sr. Lucy O’Brien, sister-in-law of well-known Clonmel accountant and long-standing Rotarian Tom O’Gorman.

Rotary president Terry Stafford has appealed for a generous response for a worthy cause always well supported in Clonmel.

“The people of Clonmel have always been very generous in supporting this collection to help orphans in Zambia and I’m sure that support will continue this weekend.

The collection continues at locations around Clonmel this Friday and Saturday.