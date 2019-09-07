Co. Tipperary men’s shed group presents “buddy bench” to primary school 

Carrick-on-Suir Men's Shed has presented a local national school with a "buddy bench" for its school yard.

Ballyneale National School was the proud recipient of the brightly coloured bench last Friday, August 30.

Pupils and teachers gathered in the schoolyard as the Men's Shed members John Kelly, Robbie McGowan, Brendan Drohan and Tom Coleman lifted over the large wooden bench.

Principal Michael McHale said he was thrilled with the bench and thanked the Men’s Shed members for their great work and kindness. The children were delighted and also thanked them.

Mr McHale explained the purpose of a Buddy Bench and outlined that no child should ever feel left out in the playground.

He said student council members would always ensure anyone sitting alone on the bench would be invited to join in with the groups of children playing in the yard. It also functions as a strong, colourful seat for young children to sit on and have a chat with each other.

Eamonn O’Donnell of Carrick Men’s Shed spoke about the work of the Men's Shed members; how they learn and share new skills and how they do small jobs for local people when they need help.

He said the group has built bird boxes, bat boxes, hen coops, benches, bug hotels and other items which all have found homes in the community such as local schools, libraries and parks.