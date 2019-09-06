Thousands to descend upon Holycross for annual Novena starting on Sunday

Sunday morning next at the early hour of 7:00am will see the commencement of a nine day festival of prayer in Holycross Abbey as the annual Solemn Novena will welcome thousands of pilgrims to the ancient place of worship.



The Solemn Novena in honour of Our Lady of Perpetual Help is one of the biggest pilgrimages in the region and will see people come from far and wide to be part of something very special indeed.



From as early as 6:15am, people will converge on the Abbey in plenty of time for the 7:00am opening session each day. And, pilgrims will remain in prayer in Holycross Abbey until almost 11:00pm after the 9:30pm session has ended on each day of the Novena.



While the nine day festival affords congregations the opportunity to engage or re-engage in many cases, with their faith, it is also a tremendous time of renewal for the clergy who are constantly up-lifted by the sheer weight in numbers, and the devotion displayed, of those who come to the Abbey, for so many varying reasons.



Many pilgrims will write their prayers, requests and petitions on the special slips provided and these are then placed before the shrine of Our Lady, with a selection of them being read out during the Novena sessions. Petitions of intercession, thanksgiving and for the sick are chosen by the priests during the Novena ceremony prior to the start of Mass.

The entire organising of the Novena and all that goes with it, falls at the lap of Holycross Ballycahill PP Rev Fr Celsus Tierney and his very experienced team, which has been working on this for some months now.



While the erection of the marquee and signage around the parish are visible evidence of the preparations, there is a mountain of work going on in the background each day to organise stewards, parking attendants, readers, Eucharistic Ministers, cantors, musicians, catering, Order of Malta, Gardai, priests, preachers, shop attendants, altar servers and so much more. It really is a mammoth organisational task, but it falls into place each year thanks to the huge number of volunteers, helpers and goodwill in the community.



There will be a special Anointing of the Sick ceremony at 2:00pm on Saturday September 14, while the Blessing of Infants will take place on Sunday September 15 at 2:30pm.



The weekday sessions take place at 7:00am, 10:30am, 4:30pm, 7:30pm and 9:30pm in the Abbey and marquee, while on the opening day of the Novena, Sunday next, there will be a 12:30pm session, but no 4:30pm one.

Confessions will run before, during and after all the the sessions of the Novena. However, please note that there will be no confessions on the Sundays. A special Penitential Rite will be celebrated on Friday evenings at the 7:30pm and 9:30pm sessions.



Fr Tierney, together with Fr Michael Mullaney, Fr Tom Ryan of the Sue Ryder Homes and Archbishop Emeritus, Cashel and Emly, Dermot Clifford who resides in the village, will throw open the doors in welcome to all who attend the Novena. And, they are encouraging people to come along for nine days, for five days, or even for one day to experience this unique festival of faith. A special welcome will be accorded to those who might be returning to the faith - there are always plenty of seats at the Lord's table.



So please, come along to Holycross and bring a family member or friend. As well as being a great demonstration of faith in an ancient place of worship, it is also a very socialable event with plenty of conversation and chat before and after the sessions. The refurbished Abbey shop will be open at all times and refreshments will be available for anyone who wishes to sit and have a cuppa while catching up with family and friends. So come to Holycross 'all you who are thirsty.'