New Tipperary Islamic Centre gets the green light in Clonmel

The Tipperary Islamic Cultural Centre Limited has been given the go-ahead by Tipperary County Council to construct a new two-storey community building, including all associated site development works, access and egress and parking at Irishtown, Clonmel.

The Cultural Centre has also been given the green light to demolish the existing structure as part of the development.

The council has granted conditional planning approval, following the application made last April.

If no appeals are lodged with An Bord Pleanala, full planning permission will be granted a month from the date of the decision, August 28.

