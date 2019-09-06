Roscrea Community Choir is now resuming rehearsals

Did you know that singing helps your health and wellbeing?

There's a wealth of research that proves the benefits of singing on health and wellbeing across the lifespan. Singing as part of a CHOIR is scientifically proven to have the same positive effects on your wellbeing as yoga.

Singing lowers cortisol and relieves stress and tension and boosts confidence.

Why not take up the opportunity to sing and socialise with the Roscrea Community Choir this autumn and enjoy the musical experience and pleasure of singing in a group?

Roscrea Community choir resume rehearsals on Monday, September 16, in the Methodist church hall on The Mall, Roscrea at 8pm .

The Committee will meet at 9pm to plan for the upcoming year. We welcome back Jim Maley as the choir’s accompanist and the lovely Aisling Deegan will help us out as sub accompanist.

We welcome back our regular members and would love to see new singers as well.

Come and see what keeps us all wanting to come for more-once you join and perform with the group, you’ll be hooked.