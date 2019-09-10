Tipperary gardai warn public to not leave valuables in cars after wallet theft in rural community

Tipperary District gardai have warned the public not to leave valuables in parked vehicles after a wallet containing a significant quantity of cash was stolen from a car in the Emly area.

The wallet was stolen from a car parked at Bartoose, Emly between 1.30pm and 1.50pm last Saturday, September 7.

Gardai at Tipperary Town Garda Station are investigating the theft and have appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in this neighbourhood last Saturday afternoon to contact the station at (062) 51212.

A Garda spokesman at the station also issued an appeal to motorists not to leave valuables in unattended vehicles.