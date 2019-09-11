Gardai seize tablets and cannabis in Operation Overwatch drugs searches in Co. Tipperary town

Gardai seized tablets and cannabis in Operation Overwatch searches at two locations in Clonmel last week.

Armed members of the Garda Regional Emergency Response Unit assisted members of the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit and local gardai in carrying out the searches in the Heywood Road area and Cahir Road area of Clonmel on the morning of Tuesday, September 3.

An estimated €130 worth of illegal tablets were seized in the Heywood Road area search while approximately €100 worth of cannabis and €60 worth of illegal tablets were found in the drugs search carried out in the Cahir Road area.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said no arrests have been made as a result of the drugs seizures but gardai will be bringing prosecutions in relation to the drugs seized.

Garda Operation Overwatch was set up in Tipperary to tackle drug dealing and serious crime in the county.