Build up to major Tipperary event as mayor launches Clonmel Applefest

Mayor Garret Ahearn hosted the launch of the Clonmel Applefest brochure at a ceremony in the council chamber.

He said the event aims to capitalise on Clonmel’s extensive heritage and natural amenities - in particular the recently completed Blueway - to attract more tourists into the area.

A highlight of the night was a preview of the festival song Appletown performed by local group The Cedartowns.

Festival director Theresia Guschlbauer outlined some of the festival’s highlights which include a range of events to suit all tastes, including If Walls Could Speak’art exhibition and Spoken Word event on Thursday, September 26.

The new Urban Orchard experience at Market Place aims to revitalise this part of town as an amenities and leisure area with a garden atmosphere, craft stalls, seating and a cookery demonstration on Friday 27.

That evening will see an audience with renowned storyteller Liz Weir at the Main Guard, which follows two packed days of visits to schools by Liz.

The hugely popular Apple & Heritage Fair returns on Saturday 28 for a day of food and hands-on crafts in the medieval friary area of town, complete with Bulmers Appleyard Memory Lane. Saturday evening sees the unfolding of a new comedy cabaret at the Cider & Food Heritage Soiree in Mai's café courtesy of a team of local performers led by Louise Garcia.

Sunday 29 offers a true community experience with a selection of walks and other activities, and a communal lunch with a choice of delicious meat or vegetarian dishes at the Blueway Sunday event at New Quay.

This will be followed by Appletown at the Emigrants Rest with music from The Cedartowns and a closing film screening of Artifishal at Bakers Bar in the evening. With all this and much, much more, there is a little something for everyone to experience.

Ms Guschlbauer reminded the packed hall that small initiatives such as Applefest are largely reliant on voluntary support of people, services and monetary donations, and she took the opportunity to thank Tipperary County Council, its heritage and arts officers who manage the Creative Ireland fund, as well as all the patrons, sponsors, media partners and all those who had generously donated their time and resources to the festival, without which Applefest would not be possible.

The new Applefest brochure can be found in the library, cafés and public places across town and surrounding areas. It is also available to download from clonmelapplefest.com along with regular updates on Facebook and Instagram at/clonmelapplefest.