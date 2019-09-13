Annual Novena in Holycross is bringing huge numbers to the ancient place of worship

The annual Novena in honour of Our Lady of Perpetual Help at Holycross Abbey continues to bring huge attendance to the ancient place of worship as pilgrims come to listen to messages of hope over the course of the nine days.

The festival of faith began on Sunday morning last at 7:00am and since then, they have packed into the Abbey to listen to a range of preachers, all speaking on the topic of hope, but in different guises. The marquee too has been very busy during the sessions in which it is use.



The Abbey shop and restaurant have been inundated with people calling in and having a cuppa with family and friends, while picking up Mass cards and other interesting items as well - this is the social side of the Novena and is very important for all those who come, year-in, year-out. And, pilgrims have been attending faithfully, giving a great lift to the clergy with their devout prayer and also with their support for them.



Rev Fr Celsus Tierney, PP, Holycross Ballycahill, and his team continue to throw open the arms of welcome to all to come along. Receive a blessing from the Relic of the True Cross; attend the sacrament of confession; listen to the preachers who have come from all over the country; and join in the celebration of the Novena, Mass and Benediction.



Historic Holycross Abbey which is welcoming thousands for the annual Novena each day.

Sessions continue daily at 7:00am, 10:30am, 4:30pm, 7:30pm and 9:30pm. There will be a special Anointing of the Sick ceremony on Saturday at 2:00pm, and a special Blessing of Infants on Sunday at 2:30pm.

Confessions run before, during and after the Novena (apart from Sunday), and a special Penitential Rite will be celebrated this evening Friday at the 7:30pm and 9:30pm sessions.

There is plenty of parking very close to the Abbey and for those who may have difficulty with accessing the Abbey or marquee, special arrangements can be made to facilitate requests.

So please, come along, take time out to reflect and pray. And, bring a family member, neighbour or friend.

Whether it's your first time ever, your first time in a long time, or you are a regular, you will be more than welcome.

The Novena concludes on Monday when the 9:30pm session will bring this years celebration to a close.