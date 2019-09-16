Roscrea library ‘summer stars’ challenge encourages children to read during the summer months

On Wednesday last, September 11, Roscrea library held the presentation night for all of our Summer Stars readers

Summer Stars is a nationwide campaign to encourage children to read during the summer months.

Children are asked to read as many books as they wish, with the ideal target being set at six books. While not all participants reached the target, many more did and many exceeded the target!

In total, over 180 children registered for the Summer Stars and a number of them attended on Wednesday evening to collect their medals and certificates.

Deirdre from Bernie’s Supervalu Roscrea, was on hand to present the medals and children also got a goodie bag, which were sponsored by Bernies Supervalu. Children who attended were entered into a draw for vouchers, and there were five extra happy children following the draw.

We would like to congratulate all of the children who participated over the summer, thanks to Bernie’s Supervalu for their ongoing support. Readers who did not collect their medal and certificate, they can do so on your next visit.