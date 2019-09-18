Man arrested for driving under the influence of cannabis in Co. Tipperary village



A 34 year-old Clonmel man was arrested for driving under the influence of cannabis in Ardfinnan last Friday night.

The motorist tested positive for cannabis when tested by gardai at a Mandatory Intoxication Testing (MIT) checkpoint at Main Street, Ardfinnan at 8.30pm on September 14.

He was arrested and brought to Cahir Garda Station where he provided a blood sample to gardai, who are awaiting the results of analysis of the sample.