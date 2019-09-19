CRIME
Gardai investigate theft of car registration plate from Co. Tipperary motor business
Gardai are investigating the theft of a registration plate from a car at a Cashel garage last week.
The registration plate: 11 C 17427 was stolen from a grey coloured Volvo at TMV Motors on Cashel's Cahir Road between September 10 and 14.
A Cahir Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone who saw a vehicle with this registration plate over the past week to contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7445630 or Cashel Garda Station at (062) 62866.
