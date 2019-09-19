People urged to send 'powerful message' to government as Tipperary fights for mental health services

The people of the county have been requested to stand as one with the group Tipperary’s Fight for Mental Health Services at their awareness rally and march, which will gather at the Main Guard in Clonmel at 2.30pm on Saturday week, September 28.

“The people must send a powerful message to our government that we need proper and acute beds and facilities in Tipperary and we need them now”, said a spokesperson for the group.

A similar rally and march held in June of last year was attended by more than 1,000 people, and organisers are hoping for an even bigger turnout on Saturday week.

The Tipperary’s Fight for Mental Health Services group was formed two years ago over growing concerns about the high number of suicides in the county.

“In 2012 St. Michael’s psychiatric unit in Clonmel was closed down with the promise of a Rolls Royce system to replace it.

“Minister of State and Labour TD Kathleen Lynch said it was set in blood”, said the spokesperson.

The group is angry and frustrated that such a system has failed to materialise.

“Outside of Dublin, Tipperary has the highest suicide level in the country.

“The sad fact of the matter is that for each and every one of the people who lost their lives there was not one acute or crisis bed available in Tipperary.

“The people from South Tipperary are being sent to an overcrowded and overworked hospital in Kilkenny.

“The people from North Tipperary are also being sent to an overcrowded and overworked hospital in Ennis, where people are waiting for between four to six months to see a psychiatrist”, the spokesperson added.

For more news in Tipperary read Man arrested in Ardfinnan for driving under the influence of cannabis