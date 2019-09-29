Planning permission for Clonmel housing development overturned by An Bord Pleanála

An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission for the construction of 35 houses in Thomas Street, Clonmel.

Earlier this year Tipperary County Council gave Rockspring Developments the go-ahead for the development, which was proposed for the former Eircom site, which has been unoccupied for some years.

However that decision has now been reversed by the planning appeals board.

Appeals had been lodged with An Bord Pleanála by Peter Morrissey of Saint Barbara, Thomas Street, Clonmel; and by Bekan Property, care of Peter Thompson Planning Solutions of 4 Priory Grove, Kells, Co. Kilkenny.

An Bord Pleanála stated “it is considered that the proposed development, in terms of its density, layout and design, would represent an inappropriate development response for the site, resulting in an unsustainable use of serviced land in the town and would be excessively car-dominated, with poor public open space distribution.

“As such the proposed development would be contrary to the guidelines for planning authorities on Sustainable Residential Development in Urban Areas, issued by the Department of Environment, Heritage and Local Government in May 2009, which seek to promote higher densities in urban areas and sustainable patterns of urban development; and to the Design Manual for Urban Roads and Streets issued by the Department of Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and the Department of Environment, Community and Local Government in March 2013.

“The proposed development would, therefore, seriously injure the amenities of future occupants and would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

The company had also planned to demolish the stores and office buildings at the site and re-locate the entrance from the public road, as well as providing car parking and open space areas.

Rockspring Developments are based in Limerick and have been in business for 20 years.

