Tipperary heritage competition from Dovea in association with the Tipperary Star

Dovea Heritage published in early September ‘From Landlords to Genetics’ compiled and edited by Dr George Cunningham and assisted by some of Tipperary’s leading scholars. It is one of the most comprehensive books ever published on a Tipperary estate. A4 in size, it is beautifully produced by Walsh Printers, Roscrea with over 660 illustrations.

To honour the publication, The Tipperary Star in association with Dovea Heritage are running a quiz of some twenty questions on local study in the Dovea area and are awarding valuable book prizes.

How to enter

Pick up a copy of this week's Tipperary Star and turn to page 15. Answer the questions and send entries to George Cunningham c/o Dovea Heritage, Dovea, Thurles, info@doveagenetics.ie by 5.00pm Friday, October 11, 2019; winners will be announced in the Tipperary Star and answers will be carried in a later edition.

The first three answer sheets drawn from the list of correct answers will receive the following prizes:

1st prize box of new books to the value of €200 including a copy of ‘From Landlords to Genetics’ (couriered anywhere in Ireland or picked up from Dovea)

2nd prize box of new books to the value of €100 including a copy of ‘From Landlords to Genetics’ (couriered anywhere in Ireland or picked up from Dovea.)

3rd prize box of new books to the value of €75 (couriered anywhere in Ireland or picked up from Dovea.)



For a limited period the book is on sale at a knockdown price of €25 a copy at Centenary Stores (acknowledging the huge part that Centenary played with the foundation of Dovea Genetics) and in Bookworm Thurles. Full retail price thereafter will be €39.95. So pick up your copy today.