Nine horses seized in Tipperary Cashel Cahir area during 2019

Director of services Sean Keating (above) briefed Councillors at this month’s Tipperary Cashel Cahir municipal district

Burial grounds

Works are completed on the removal of the existing footpath and replacement with a new footpath at Ballynacourty burial ground. Additional plinths have been constructed in St Cormacs cemetery, Cashel. Meanwhile, some 35 burial ground maintenance grants totalling €32,473 have been paid out. 24 Tidy Towns grants totalling €35,720 will be paid out by the end of September.

Civic amenities

The total number of visitors to the civic amenity recycling site at Waller’s Lot, Cashel, was 17,802 and for Donohill was 7,124 for 2019 to date. Landfill capping works at Donohill landfill were completed during Q2 of 2019. These works are necessary to complete the permanent covering of the landfill and to comply with the waste licence of the Donohill facility. Concurrent works to improve the Donohill civic amenity site were also completed during this period, with the construction of a new civic amenity building and improvements to waste storage areas.

Tidy Schools

Tidy school winners 2019: first place St Joseph’s primary school Tipperary town; second place Scoil San Isadóir, Boherlahan, Cashel; third place Mt Bruis NS; fourth place Annacarty NS; fifth place, The Monastery School, Tipperary town.

Animal control

672 dog licenses were issued in 2019. Nine complaints in total were made in relation to the control of horses. There were nine horse seizures.

Derelict sites

Staff continue to engage with owners of properties to carry out works. The derelict sites register for 2019 has been published and is available on the council’s website. Five properties in Tipperary/Cashel MD have been issued with levy invoices for 2019.

Air

An air monitor was installed at Tipperary Cashel MD offices in Tipperary town by the EPA. The monitor will be maintained by the Council.

Litter

The number of fines issued is four during 2019 to date. Funding was received under the anti-dumping initiative for 2019 for CCTV cameras, drone, and inspection technology to optimise the investigation of illegal dumping.

Dog litter

Under the 2019 anti-dog fouling initiative, an early morning and late evening patrol by the dog wardens of hot spot dog fouling areas took place in June in Clonmel and Nenagh. This will extend to the MDs in Q1 of 2020. Twelve anti-dog fouling signs were distributed to each MD to place in hot spot areas.