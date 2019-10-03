New walking programme starts in Carrick-on-Suir next Monday

A new Siul Eile 8-week walking programme is starting up in Carrick-on-Suir on Monday evening, October 7.

Walkers will meet at the Nagle Centre car park at 7.30pm. High visibility jackets and torches essential. The 8-week Step It Up Carrick programme will comprise two walks a week. There will be 4km walks on Mondays and walks ranging from 5km to 10km on Thursdays. All are welcome to join in.

These popular walks allow everyone to walk at their own pace. If you haven’t been on a Siul Eile walk before, register for free at www.siuleile.com/register For further information contact Liam at Tel: 087-226 8651.