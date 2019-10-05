Large crowd enjoys Carrick-on-Suir school’s fundraising variety show attracts 

The Scoil Mhuire and Friends Got Talent Variety show was enjoyed by a a packed audience at the Carraig Hotel last Friday.

The audience enjoyed a medley of acts that showcased the many talents of Scoil Mhuire Secondary School's students, teachers and friends.

Many students are involved in dancing, music and singing outside the school, some of those who performed on the night have participated at national level. This event was organised by PE/ maths teacher Annette O Connell and Irish/ RE teacher Aisling Cummins.

Their aim is to raise funds to supplement the existing development to the sports and science facilities.

Money raised at the show will support the school's new astro turf pitch that was installed earlier this year and now needs to be equipped with sports equipment

It will supplement the upgrade of the three science labs funded by the Department of Education & Science and provide facilities like lunch tables for students as well as general health, safety and maintenance works.

As well as thanking the performers, the organising teachers thank Sean Flynn who sorted out the sound on the night and the Carraig Hotel's owners who provided the venue free of charge.

For anyone who was unable to attend on the show donations can be made to the school office at (051)640383.