Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following collision outside Roscrea

A man in his 60s was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries following a crash outside Roscrea.

The road between Roscrea and Shinrone was closed overnight following a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist, but has since reopened.

A Garda spokesperson said that the Gardaí attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision, involving a cyclist and a van, that occurred this Monday, October 7, on Mountheaton, Shinrone, at approximately 6pm.

A male in his 60s was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.