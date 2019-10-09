Chance to have your say on town centre project in Clonmel

Initial consultation with the business and wider community on the urban design proposals to improve the public realm in the primary retail areas of Clonmel town centre will take place in the Main Guard on this Thursday, October 10 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm and this Friday, October 11 from 9.30pm to 3.30pm.

RPS Consulting Engineers have been appointed by Tipperary County Council as the project managers and designers for the Clonmel Town Urban Design Project.

The project focuses on the enhancements to the public realm in the primary retail areas, as well as improving the accessibility between parking areas and the centre of town. The project will also focus on traffic management improvements within the town centre.

The aim of the project is to create a safe public space for all to enjoy, while retaining the heritage of the town.

On this Thursday and Friday, people will have the opportunity to visit the Main Guard and view the design options being considered, to interact with the project managers and designers, and to give your views.

Over the course of the two days, the project managers will also deliver a formal presentation on the design options from 6.15-6.45pm on Thursday and from 10-10.30am and 1-1.30pm on Friday.

