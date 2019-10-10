New digital hub for Tipperary Town

A new Digital Hub was launched in Tipperary Town to cater for remote working and start up businesses. Developed by Jobs4Tipp at the Tipperary Technology Park, Tipperary Town, it offers full services desk spaces with modern office facilities including high-speed broadband connectivity and printing.

“With many companies now allowing employees to work closer to their home rather than commuting long distances, the Hub is ideally set up to cater for this cohort of workers in the vicinity of Tipperary town,” said Morgan Mooney from Jobs4Tipp.

Speaking at the launch, Michael Fitzgerald, Cathaoirleach of Tipp- Cashel-Cahir Municipal District complimented Jobs4Tipp on this initiative. “Every morning the roads and trains serving the town are full of workers heading to offices in Dublin, Cork and Limerick. Now this trend can be reversed with Tipperary people staying in the town to complete their day’s work. With such a fine facility, the Tipp Digital Hub also provides a great opportunity for remote workers and start-up business to get up and running quickly without the usual administrative headaches and costs associated with acquiring premises. This facility is a positive development for Tipperary Town and I wish the promoters, Jobs4Tipp every success in creating a busy space here at the Technology Park.”

Jobs4Tipp Morgan Mooney thanked Tipp County Council for their support in getting the Hub open. “Without their financial support and expertise the Hub would not have materialized. Jobs4Tipp is a non-profit group of volunteers whose objective is to improve the economic conditions prevailing in Tipperary town and its environs. The Digital Hub has been created in order to provide a facility which will allow people to work or start a business locally in Tipperary town and generate incremental spending in the area.”

With more and more companies facilitating remote working for their employees, Tipp Digital Hub is an ideal location for workers in West Tipp to work from; with its high speed broadband, modern desk space and free car parking. The Tipperary Technology Park is a perfect building to base the Hub in and Morgan thanked the Board and staff of Tipp Tech Park for their help and cooperation in getting the project complete.

Pat Slattery, Director of Services for Enterprise and Community Development, congratulated Jobs4Tipp for this excellent initiative and stated that this could be the start of something much bigger. “If all agencies and local groups work together to promote this facility, we would expect that this Hub would expand into a much bigger facility that would have Regional links and access to high quality training through the ETB.”

Michael Begley, Local Enterprise Office Tipperary stated that they are very keen to support this initiative and will be available to provide a range of enterprise, mentoring and financial supports to those who occupy the Hub and need our support.

Chairman Jobs4Tipp Seamus Clarke thanked those that attended the launch. “This was one idea that came to the attention of Jobs4Tipp and it was great to see all the hard work now completed and the space ready for occupancy. I’d like to thank Morgan Mooney in particular for his efforts in making this happen.”

“There are many more matters that need to be addressed to help get Tipp town back on its feet. Hopefully, co-operation between the town’s different voluntary bodies and our Council resources can be urgently harnessed to target further and large scale projects for the betterment of the town. The new Tipp Digital Hub is one step in the right direction and I’d encourage people to support this venture that is about bringing extra spending and jobs to the town.”

