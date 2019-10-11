Tipperary poet Eleanor Hooker wins prestigious UK competition

Tipperary poet Eleanor Hooker has won the prestigious UK’s Poetry Society Members' Competition for her poem Tamponade

This competition sets members the task of writing a poem on a theme chosen by a leading poet.

Poet and author Carolyn Jess-Cooke judged the competition, with Truth as the theme.

All of the poems will be published in the Poetry Society’s newsletter this month and are available to read online.

It is Dromineer-based Eleanor’s second time winning this competition. In 2017, her poem, By Longing, on the theme of Dilemma was selected by the American poet RA Villanueva.

Last weekend Eleanor was selected to read alongside five other writers at the inaugural Flash Fiction Introductions as part of the Cork International Short Story Festival. The authors selected are currently working on, but have yet to publish a collection of short fiction.

It’s a busy publication time for Eleanor, who will have new poems in Winter Papers, an annual anthology for the arts, edited by author Kevin Barry and his wife Olivia Smith; Poetry magazine based in Chicago; Poetry Ireland Review; Banshee, a journal of literature, edited by local writer Eimear Ryan.

Two of Eleanor’s poems have been selected for inclusion in Pratik: A Magazine of Contemporary Writing, highlighting contemporary Irish poets, that will include poets Eavan Boland, Thomas McCarthy and Martina Evans.

The journal is based in Kathmandu, in Nepal.

Eleanor’s third collection is due for publication in 2020.