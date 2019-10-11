Tipperary Zumba teacher hosts event for Share-a-Dream

A young Zumba teacher in Nenagh, Christine Nevin, is organising a Zumbathon in the Scouts Hall, Nenagh, on the October 13 after hearing about the awful break in that Share-a-Dream Foundation's Dreamland had a few weeks ago.

Vandals broke into the foundation’s building in Limerick robbing funds and doing damage.

Christine felt that to help them raise funds for the kids she would organise this event and so they are appealing to everyone to come and support her non-stop Zumba dancing for sick children.

Children under 12 go free; adults €10 on the day or for a sponsor pack and t-shirt contact Share-a-Dream at www.shareadream.ie or 061-200080.