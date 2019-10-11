Nenagh meeting explores getting town autism friendly status
Lorrha screening for award winning documentary
Reporter:
Tipperary Star reporter
11 Oct 2019
Email:
news@tipperarylive.ie
At the meeting in Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, Deputy Alan Kelly with Bartley Ryan, Nenagh Eire Og; Nicholas Ryan Purcell, and Fergal and Ben Madden
Nenagh came out in force last Friday night for a meeting in the Abbey Court Hotel to explore the idea of turning Nenagh into an autism friendly town.
The meeting was facilitated by Deputy Alan Kelly, and attended by, among others, filmmaker Nicholas Ryan-Purcell, who made the award winning This is Nicholas - Living with Autism.
Deputy Kelly said that he was delighted to facilitate the meeting, which he described as “positive”.
He also praised the contribution of Mr Ryan-Purcell, who, he said, believed Nenagh was an inclusive town.
The next step is to set up a committee to develop the idea further.
Meanwhile, Mr Ryan-Purcell's documentary will be screened in St Ruadhan’s Hall, Lorrha, on Saturday, October 12, at 8pm.
The film deals with him growing up with Asperger’s Syndrome and the support he has received.
Booking is essential through 087-2324800. Tickets cost €5.
All money raised will go to Autism Ireland
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Tipperary Live provides news, events and sport features from the Tipperary area. For the best up to date information relating to Tipperary and the surrounding areas visit us at Tipperary Live regularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on