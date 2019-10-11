Tipperary Co. Council investigates opening second digital hub enterprise centre in Carrick-on-Suir

Tipperary Co. Council is seeking to do a feasibility study on developing a second digital hub enterprise centre in Carrick-on-Suir for start-up and small companies.

Carrick-on-Suir's former Friary Church building in Carrickbeg is one of the buildings in the town the Council is considering as a potential location for the enterprise centre.

It will be in addition to the digital hub the Council is currently developing on the top floor of Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall. The hub will comprise office space with high speed internet access, computers, workstations, printers and other office facilities for for new and small businesses.

The Council's Community & Economic Development Director Pat Slattery said the Council has submitted an application for funding to Regional Enterprise Development Fund to complete the fit out of the Town Hall digital hub.

The application also seeks funding to carry out a feasibility study on developing a second enterprise centre providing the same type of facilities for start-up and small businesses in the town.

Mr Slattery revealed that the Friary Church is one of the buildings the Council is examining as a potential venue for the enterprise centre. He points out it has the advantage of being in community ownership, is in very good structural condition and is relatively close to the town centre.

He said the aim would be to provide about 60 to 70 work spaces in the new enterprise centre, which would realistically accommodate about 40 jobs divided between a number of small firms. Another 20 spaces would be "hot desks" for enterpreneurs who would use them intermittently for office based administration work.

He visited one such enterprise centre called The Hive in Carrick-on-Shannon in Co. Leitrim last week that was providing office space for between 60 and 80 people.

Mr Slattery said these enterprise centres were ideal for small firms employing a small number of people, who weren't big enough to invest in developing or renting their own work spaces. They were ready for firms to just walk into.

"For reasonable rent, they get all the office facilities they need, a manager and receptionist on site and a coffee shop. It makes it really easy for small firms of two to five people,” he pointed out.