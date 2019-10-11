BUSINESS
Tipperary business boost as new cafe opens at Dovehill centre
BIG CROWD AT OPENING OF HUMMINGBIRD CAFE
Proprietor Natalie Collins and her husband Herbert O'Reilly at the cafe opening
There was great excitement at Dovehill outside Carrick-on-Suir last week for the opening of a new business.
The Hummingbird Cafe upstairs at Meadows & Byrne in Dovehill had their official opening last Saturday, October 5
It was officially opened by Mattie McGrath TD and Tipp FM presenter Trudi Lalor.
The Nire Valley Voices Choir sang for two hours and they were a delight to listen to. There was a great attendance and the café was full with customers on the day.
