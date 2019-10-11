Tipperary business boost as new cafe opens at Dovehill centre

There was great excitement at Dovehill outside Carrick-on-Suir last week for the opening of a new business.

The Hummingbird Cafe upstairs at Meadows & Byrne in Dovehill had their official opening last Saturday, October 5

It was officially opened by Mattie McGrath TD and Tipp FM presenter Trudi Lalor.

The Nire Valley Voices Choir sang for two hours and they were a delight to listen to. There was a great attendance and the café was full with customers on the day.