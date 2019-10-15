Clonmel Park Hotel to host Tipperary business awards gala ceremony on Friday night

The third annual County Tipperary Business Awards will take place on this Friday night, October 18 , which will put the spotlight on the wide range of successful and innovative businesses right across County Tipperary.

This year there was a phenomenal number of applications representing the large geographical spread both north and south of the county, and the calibre of the applications has been nothing short of exceptional.

The award ceremony presents a wonderful opportunity for Tipperary’s finest business’s to tell their story, to be recognized for their positive contribution to the growth of Tipperary as a successful hub for commerce, as well providing an opportunity to network with other business’s in the region.

Now in its third year, the County Tipperary Chamber Awards have become one of the most anticipated dates in the Tipperary business calendar.

The County Tipperary Business Awards this year are delighted to have thirteen separate categories, as well as Overall Business of the year and the President’s Award.

The independent judging panel, who individually represent a selection of the business pillars of the county, reviewed the applications in each category.

From this list, the judges identified a shortlist of companies for each category, from which the winner of each will be announced at the prestigious Awards ceremony on Friday.

The judging panel are also tasked with selecting an overall County Tipperary Business of the Year from those individual category winners.

Additionally, the recipient of the annual President’s Award will also be announced.

The President’s Award is presented to an outstanding Tipperary native business person.

Previous recipients include John Magnier of Coolmore Stud in 2017 and fashion designer Louise Kennedy in 2018.

The recipient of the 2019 award will be announced on the night.

We are delighted to have Sean Gallagher, of Dragons Den fame, MC for us on the night.

We also have the pleasure of having the Mayor of Clonmel Garret Ahearn, as well as Minster John Paul Phelan who is Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government with special responsibility for Local Government and Electoral Reform, Carlow-Kilkenny, in attendance.

With such events like this, where we shine a light on outstanding companies it is also important to shine a light on the individuals who need a helping hand.

We are delighted to announce Tipperary Hospice, North and South branches as our Charity Partner for 2019.

On the night we will be holding a collection to raise money for Tipperary Hospice, that provides a really worthwhile service throughout the county.

Finally, we would like to express our thanks to a few people. We would like thank our main sponsors:

A.B.P Cahir as Overall main sponsor as well as sponsor as the Overall Business of the Year Award

L.I.T. as Innovation and Education Partner and Sponsor of the President’s Award

Iconic News (The Tipperary Star, Nationalist, South Tipp Today) as Chief Media Partner

We would also like to thank our category sponsors:

Tipperary Skillnet, Abbott Clonmel, O'Gorman Brannigan & Purtil, MSD Ballydine, Camida, Boston Scientific, Permanent TSB, AIB, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Bulmers, Showgrounds Shopping Centre, Tipperary Co.Co and Tipperary LEO

Finally, we would like to thank all the business’s in Tipperary for their applications and they’re ongoing contributions to the business community in Tipperary.

The County Tipperary Business Awards Black Tie Gala Dinner, will be held in the 4* Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday 18th October 2019. For ticket information and more information on the awards categories please see www.county

tipperarychamber.com