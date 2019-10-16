Two arrested after €52,000 worth of cannabis seized in Tipperary drugs raid

Gardaí have arrested two men in their 40s and seized approximately €52,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and cannabis herb following the discovery of a grow house in Mullinahone, Co Tipperary on October 14, 2019.

At approximately 7pm, Gardaí from the Kilkenny/Carlow Divisional Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a house in Mullinahone.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized 60 suspected cannabis plants worth an estimated €48,000 and suspected cannabis herb worth approximately €4000. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The two men were arrested at the scene and brought to Kilkenny Garda Station, detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and have since been charged to appear before the courts at a later date.