Tipperary TD concerned over €19m cut in education budget

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has expressed concern about the €19m capital budget reduction in education.

The Fianna Fáil TD outlined his frustration that very little progress was made in securing admin days for teaching principals in schools with ASD units.

“While some progress was made in securing an additional day for teaching principals in some 1,760 schools, no provision was made for schools with specific ASD units. What is more worrying is the fact that there has been a €19m reduction in the capital budget for education," he said.

The Thurles-based TD said that there were almost 900 children with special needs receiving home tuition last year because they were unable to secure a school place.

In Tipperary, 15 children were left waiting for a place during the 2017/18 school year and had to be taught at home.

This left them at a huge disadvantage. They were not being allowed to integrate into a school setting or build relationships with school friends. Instead, they were forced to stay at home and have a tutor come to them, said Deputy Cahill.

“The fact that so many children are unable to access school places raises serious questions about the Government’s commitment to deliver on already announced education projects. This, combined with a reduction in the capital budget for education, shows where this Government’s priorities are," he said.