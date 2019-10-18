Co. Tipperary school receives flag for its positive mental health campaign

Students at Edmund Rice Secondary School in Carrick-on-Suir proudly raised the Pieta House Amber Flag they received last week for promoting positive mental health in their school.

And to mark World Mental Health Day on October 10 last week, notes with positive and motivational messages were placed on all students’ lockers at the school.

A well-being event was also hosted for the junior students afterthe school Mass.

The Pieta House Amber Flag initiative, now in its 5th year, recognises the individual efforts of primary schools, secondary schools, companies and groups to create healthy, inclusive environments that support Mental Well Being.