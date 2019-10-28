Tipperary property - Clonmel house for sale near retail park and hotel

P F Quirke & Co Ltd are offering an excellent red brick 2-storey, 3-bed semi-detached residence at Glenview Close, Clonmel adjacent to the Poppyfield Retail Park and Clonmel Park Hotel with easy access to the by-pass.

Guide Price: €170,000

The property is well maintained and has a large garden to the rear. Accommodation includes: entrance porch, hall, sitting room, kitchen/diner on ground floor with three bedrooms and bathroom upstairs.

This would make an ideal starter home or for investment. visit www.pfq.ie or contact P F Quirke & Co Ltd on 052 612 1622.