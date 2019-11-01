Fourteen students at Co. Tipperary school earn Gaisce silver medals 

Fourteen students at Carrick-on-Suir's Scoil Mhuire Secondary School have been awarded Gaisce silver medals after completing challenges in a range of fields over a six month period.

Two of the silver medal winners represented the school at a Gaisce awards ceremony in Cork last week.

Daisy Geoghegan and Leah Greene were among 63 students from all over Munster presented with Gaisce medals by Yvonne McKenna, CEO of Gaisce. They met with guest speaker the hurdler and Olympian Jessie Barr from Waterford at the event.

The school's other Gaisce silver medal recipients are Emma Power, Eve Ryan, Caoimhe Hennebry, Kate Kearney, Ellie O'Dwyer, Alanagh Hanlon, Aine Hahessy, Liadhain O 'Shea, Lucy Skehan, Sarcha Still, Amy Brady, Eimear Quilty.

The all earned the award for completing a series of challenges over a 26 week period ranging from voluntary work, learning a new skill and completing an overnight adventure to participating in a physical activity. Hiking in the Comeragh Mountains and hosteling in the Comeragh Mountains and cycling the Waterford to Dungarvan Greenway were among the activities they completed.

The school congratulates the students on their achievement and thanks Pat Tobin, Gaisce PAL for his support.

Meanwhile, another Olympian, Michelle Finn, who represented Ireland in the 3000m steeplechase at the Rio Olympics, taught PE at Scoil Mhuire over the past fortnight while one of the school's teachers was on leave.

Michelle, who competed in the World Championships in Doha a few weeks ago, met with the Gaisce medal recipients and had her photo taken with them during her time at the school.