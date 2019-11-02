Carrick-on-Suir GAA Club hosts 90th birthday party for its longest serving volunteer 

St Molleran's GAA Club honoured its longest serving member and volunteer, Paddy Moore, by hosting a 90th birthday party for him in Carrickbeg Community Centre.

Paddy from Jonestown, Carrickbeg was joined at the birthday celebration on Sunday, October 20 by his wife Phyllis, family and friends, past chairpersons of the club, current club officers and members and county GAA board officers.

Paddy has served St Molleran's Club at all levels from chairman to selector and player and even maintained the club's playing pitches for many years. The playing grounds were affectionately called “Paddy Moore's garden”, such was the care he took with them. He has also served as the club's delegate to Eastern and Waterford County GAA boards, a position he still holds at county board level.

St Molleran's GAA Club vice-chairman Paul Keane said the party was a great occasion for Paddy, his wife Phil and family. It was a hugely proud occasion for St. Mollerans Club to honour Paddy for serving the GAA with such distinction for over 70 years.

"He was deeply involved in all aspects of the club including its field development phase from 1984 to the present day. Paddy’s work ethic within the club was huge and he inspired others to redouble their efforts for the betterment of the club,” he added.

Mr Keane's praise of Paddy Moore's loyalty and commitment to St Molleran's GAA Club was echoed in the many glowing tributes paid to him at the party.

Co. Waterford GAA Board Chairman Paddy Joe Ryan, Munster Council delegate John O’Leary, GAA Central Council delegate Tommy Hennessy, Pat Moore from Waterford Coaching and Games and Master of Ceremonies Paddy Finucane all lauded Paddy at the party for his long service to the GAA on and off the playing field.

Paddy Finucane described Paddy as an “amazing” man who always played a major role in St. Molleran's as a player in his younger days to working on the building of the club house and the laying of the playing field at St. Molleran's grounds. “Paddy could put his hand to anything,” he said.

Jim Drohan spoke about Paddy's huge contribution to his other sporting passion - Carrick's St Nicholas Boxing Club.

Jim recalled how he and Paddy, who was a boxer in his youth, re-established the boxing club in 1999 with Paddy managing to source €9000 funding that was spent on a boxing ring and equipment to get the club up and running again.

“Paddy would come down to St. Nicholas, put on the pads and help out with the training sessions on a regular basis,” he recalled.

St Molleran's current chairperson Dermot Moore, who is Paddy’s son, and former chairpersons of St. Mollerans GAA Club: Pakie Wells, Patsy Murphy, Johnny Brannigan, John ‘Toddler’ Maher and Robert Dunne also praised and thanked Paddy for all his work for the club and presented him with a crystal bowl and a plaque.

Paddy Joe Ryan presented a bouquet of flowers to Paddy’s wife Phyllis, who has been a huge support to Paddy over the years.

Paddy Moore said he first became involved with St Molleran's as a child in the 1940s. He said he made many friends through the club and he was sorry a lot of those friends were no longer with us. He thanked everyone involved in organising the party, which he really enjoyed.

Check out more photos from Paddy Moore's 90th birthday celebration in this week's print edition of The Nationalist now in local shops.