Tipperary ladies football superstar Aisling Moloney in mock wedding fundraiser for her club

Cahir GAA's mock wedding on November 30 has taken its first step.

The engagement of Aishling Moloney and James Walsh took place last weekend in the town.

James proposed with the back drop to the castle to the lovely Aishling, one of the heroes of Tipperary’s All Ireland intermediate football title win in September, and the happy couple went on to John Quirke Jewellers to buy the rings.

This is the first stage leading up to the big day on November 30 , so have you got your tickets to this great show?

Tickets are available from the Ladies football club or indeed any Cahir GAA member.

A lot of work has gone into this mock wedding over the last few weeks and there is a lot more to do before the November 30.

On the engagement day some of the hard working committee celebrating with Aishling and James were Sean O’Connor, Tommy Barrett, Pat O’Brien, Mary and Liam Shinnick, John Cummins, Kenneth Conlon, Adrienne and John Murphy.

All of these folks have roles to play in this mock wedding and are doing a great job putting it all together. We will tell you of their roles as the big day draws closer.

This is just a small number of the people that are involved in this great event and we look forward to see it all come together. The best of luck to all involved.