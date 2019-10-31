Tipperary woman honoured with a doctorate at University of Limerick

Best wishes to Dr Maria Ryan O’Brien of Keylong, Cahir on her recent graduation with a Doctor of Philosophy in Education from the University of Limerick, who was conferred by the president of UL Prof. Des Fitzgerald.

Maria’s research explored mathematics anxiety among mature students.

Maria is a past pupil of Tankerstown N.S. and Scoil Chriost Ri, Cahir, and is a lecturer in Business at Mary Immaculate College, Thurles.

What a fantastic achievement, congratulations Maria!