New register to determine how many polio survivors there are in Tipperary

The National Polio Register is rolling out in South Tipperary, so that the charity Polio Survivors Ireland, can get a clearer picture of how many polio survivors are in South Tipperary, to help advocate for the future of all polio survivors.

“We know there are 7,000 Polio Survivors estimated to live in Ireland, yet less than 1,000 are members of our organisation,” says Fran Brennan, CEO.

“We’ve consulted with our members to see what the main concerns are for polio survivors as they continue to age. It is vital that they are not forgotten as a population and that statutory planning for medical care and social welfare benefits take into account their needs relating to polio.”

All polio survivors living in South Tipperary are asked to register to help us to find out how many are still here.

“Many survivors will develop Late Effects of Polio or Post-Polio Syndrome. We are here to help if that happens. With more evidence of the need, we can advocate for improved and tailored services and supports for polio survivors. We can advise polio survivors about the services and supports available from the statutory services as well as from Polio Survivors Ireland,” adds Fran Brennan.

By registering polio survivors are helping to safeguard the future of all polio survivors, whether or not they are experiencing the Late Effects of Polio. With their help Polio Survivors Ireland can make sure that polio survivors have a stronger voice.

For more information: www.polio.ie | info@ppsg.ie | 01 889 89 20 | or sign our new National Polio Register to create strength in numbers - https://polio.ie/national-polio-register/