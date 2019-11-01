Tipperary female entrepreneurs making it happen in enterprise

Female entrepreneurs from across Tipperary took part in Ireland's largest National Women’s Enterprise Day when they attended their regional event held in the beautiful setting of Dromoland Castle.

The event entitled, Making It Happen, attracted 165 delegates and was hailed as a tremendous success with superb speakers in spectacular surroundings.

Tipperary female entrepreneurs at the event

An initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, NWED is now in its 13th year and is funded by the government in partnership with Enterprise Ireland, Local Authorities and Enterprise Europe Network EEN.

Over 1,700 female entrepreneurs attended and celebrated National Women’s Enterprise Day events across Ireland.