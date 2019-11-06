€2.6m funding to be announced today for proposed Fethard Town Park, according to Clonmel mayor 

The proposed Fethard Town Park is to receive €2.6m funding under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Garret Ahearn said the funding will be announced by Minister Michael Ring later today.

The Fine Gael councillor, who is a general election candidate in Tipperary, said this is a very positive day for Fethard and he believes the project is a leading example of what the Rural Regeneration Fund was set up to help achieve.

“Fethard Town Park will be a world-class facility providing a much-needed resource for the people of Fethard and wider region.”

Planning permission for the project was granted by Tipperary County Council in June.

It includes a suite of sport, recreation and health facilities from all-weather pitches to a gym, adventure playground, walkway and community space.

Cllr Garret Ahearn said: “Having been involved and seen first-hand the commitment and ambition of the development group, stakeholders and the local community, Fethard Town Park has the potential to be a transformative project.

“I want to thank the project partners who made this happen. Tipperary Co. Council, Coolmore Ireland and the Cashel & Emly Diocese.

“But most importantly, I want to acknowledge the phenomenal community support received throughout the area with so many organisations and groups involved.”

He paid tribute to the following for their support: Holy Trinity N.S, Patrician Presentation School, Fethard Community Playschool, Fethard GAA, Fethard RFC, Tipperary Sports Partnership, Fethard Scout Group, Fethard Community Council, Youth Work Ireland, local GPs, Fethard Day Care Centre, St. Bernard’s Group Homes, Ribworld, Fethard Equine Hospital and all local small/medium business, CARA, Jigsaw, IWA, Sport Ireland & Healthy Ireland.

Fellow Tipperary general election candidate Mary Newman-Julian has also welcomed the funding boost for Fethard Town Park. She said she made a representation to Minister Ring on behalf of the funding application for the project after meeting with Caroline Madden to go through the application process.

The Fethard Town Park proposal is the result of an initiative supported by Coolmore, Tipperary County Council and the local community to build on a shared vision to create a facility which promotes physical and mental health and well-being. The proposed Park will be located close to local primary and secondary schools.