Tipperary TD says regeneration funding ‘must be delivered’

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary Jackie Cahill has welcomed the allocation of €7m for projects in Tipperary under the Rural Regeneration & Development Fund,which was announced last week.

However he has warned that the projects must be delivered.

Roscrea Enterprise, Digital and Social Media Hub, the Enterprise and Culture Centre in Templemore Town Hall and Fethard Town Park were all successful in their bids for funding.

Templemore received €2.529m in funding; Roscrea got just under €2m and Fethard received €2.6m.

“I want to pay tribute and thank the members of the various community groups who worked so hard to secure funding for their projects. I look forward to seeing these projects get underway and each of them will make a huge difference to their communities,” he said.

Deputy Cahill said that he had been very involved with Leader and Roscrea Chamber working to put together the application for the Roscrea Enterprise, Digital and Social Impact and presented the argument for the funding to Minister Ring earlier this year.

“I am delighted that the funding has been secured as I know what a difference it will make to Roscrea,” he said.

The Thurles-based TD siad that the same could be said for the other two projects – Fethard Town Park and the Enterprise & Culture Centre in Templemore.

He described the initiatives as ones that will breathe life back into these towns and make a real difference to the communities.

“What we need now is delivery. All too often this Government announces funding for schemes and projects and then fails to follow through and communities are left waiting. This cannot be the case with these projects,” said Deputy Cahill.

He said that he would continue to engage with Minster Ring to ensure that this money was drawn down without delay so that work on can begin as soon as possible.